Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 7 0.18 N/A -138.27 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 38 3.29 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Risk and Volatility

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Benefitfocus Inc.’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Benefitfocus Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Benefitfocus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Benefitfocus Inc.’s potential upside is 106.11% and its average price target is $53.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.7% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares and 74.96% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Benefitfocus Inc.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.