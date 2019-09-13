Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Comparison side by side

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 5 0.60 N/A -138.27 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 22 4.42 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Agilysys Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

Bridgeline Digital Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Agilysys Inc. has a 0.31 beta which is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Agilysys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Bridgeline Digital Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agilysys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Agilysys Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agilysys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a -5.94% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bridgeline Digital Inc. and Agilysys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 78.3% respectively. 4.2% are Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -83.81% weaker performance while Agilysys Inc. has 71.06% stronger performance.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.