Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Comparison side by side

Both Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 6 0.55 N/A -138.27 0.00 2U Inc. 48 2.28 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Bridgeline Digital Inc. and 2U Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0% -200% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.8 beta indicates that Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 80.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, 2U Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, 2U Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of 2U Inc. is $37.75, which is potential 118.71% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bridgeline Digital Inc. and 2U Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.7% and 0%. Insiders held 4.2% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year 2U Inc. has weaker performance than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors 2U Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.