Bridgecreek Investment Management Upped Its Ford Motor Co (F) Stake by $977,600; Resmed (RMD) Market Value Rose While New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 122,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 239,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 11.10M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 24/05/2018 – Ford Honors Panasonic Automotive at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 25/04/2018 – Ford Delivers First Quarter $1.7B Net Income, $2.2B Adj. EBIT; Fitness Actions Improve 2020 Outlook; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION SHORTAGE SHOULD HAVE ‘ADVERSE IMPACT’ ON RESULTS, BUT MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 09/05/2018 – Ford working to relocate truck parts production after supplier fire; 15/03/2018 – Ford CEO Says Company Could Exceed 8% Margin Target; 19/03/2018 – Bill Shea: Sources: Ford pursues deal to buy, redevelop Michigan Central Station; 10/04/2018 – Ford Motor Company Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving operations in Arizona

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74M, up from 194,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 159,429 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 02/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 29/05/2018 – ResMed To Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, A Cloud-based Software And Services Provider For Home Health And Hospice Agencies; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 15 PCT TO $591.6 MLN; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.49 million activity. $416,730 worth of stock was sold by PENDARVIS DAVID on Monday, February 4. Shares for $276,900 were sold by Sandercock Brett. Hollingshead James also sold $152,144 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) on Friday, February 1.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 41,154 shares to 511,496 shares, valued at $33.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 416,968 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 9,865 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 75,506 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Crosby Com Of New Hampshire Limited Liability Company has invested 100% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 1,956 are owned by Cornerstone. 672 are owned by Harding Loevner L P. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 118 shares. Congress Asset Management Communication Ma owns 879,466 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). American Century Inc holds 667,063 shares. International Group Inc reported 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Moreover, Professional Advisory has 2.56% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Brinker Cap reported 2,339 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 62,770 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 44,545 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 713,088 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.03% or 175,499 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Hldgs Limited Com reported 9,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 9.84M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs reported 26,260 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 60,000 shares. Wesbanco Bank Incorporated holds 116,674 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 851,690 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares to 31,260 shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,255 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).