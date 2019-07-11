Bridgecreek Investment Management Upped Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Holding by $567,675 as Share Price Rose; Concorde Asset Management Increases Stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY)

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 19,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,215 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 150,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 1.73 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 4.73 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares to 3,207 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward bought $852,294 worth of stock or 90,000 shares. KEYES KEVIN had bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89M on Monday, May 6. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of stock or 2,780 shares.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares to 124,935 shares, valued at $23.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,260 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).