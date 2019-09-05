Bridgecreek Investment Management Upped By $630,400 Its American Tower Reit (AMT) Position; Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV) Has 1.03 Sentiment

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased American Tower Reit (AMT) stake by 17.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 3,200 shares as American Tower Reit (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 21,565 shares with $4.25M value, up from 18,365 last quarter. American Tower Reit now has $105.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $237.43. About 357,582 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 40 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 39 sold and reduced holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 18.85 million shares, up from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 26 Increased: 27 New Position: 13.

More notable recent Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuveen Municipal Value Fund declares $0.0310 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 16.35 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 561,503 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 394,001 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Llc has 1.53% invested in the company for 583,355 shares. The California-based Private Wealth Partners Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 74,077 shares traded. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 280 shares to 12,515 valued at $22.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 680 shares and now owns 31,260 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is -6.01% below currents $237.43 stock price. American Tower had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 20. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc stated it has 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hollencrest Management reported 1,042 shares stake. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi reported 400 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 3,793 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc has 668,431 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc reported 5,665 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc reported 1,123 shares. 204,694 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Com invested in 1,379 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc reported 567,634 shares. Capital Growth Management Limited Partnership has invested 3.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Klingenstein Fields & Lc holds 140,054 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 19,287 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. James Research reported 0.01% stake.