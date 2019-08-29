Bridgecreek Investment Management Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Decreased by $345,230; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Drexel Morgan & Company Raised Its Position by $343,400

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 91,039 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, down from 93,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $155.78. About 4.18M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.41 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93M for 432.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

