Bridgecreek Investment Management Stake In Qualys (QLYS) Was Increased; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Valuation Rose, Central Securities Has Decreased by $3.92 Million Its Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 41,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.4. About 166,831 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.80M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $91.47. About 861,658 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS)

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Scalable Visibility for Data Centers Today and Tomorrow – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Drives Demonstration of 400GE Ecosystem for Hyperscale Data Centers With 10 Industry Leaders at Interop Tokyo – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs accumulated 380,981 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 35,746 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 36,190 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 9,720 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company invested in 21,351 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.08% or 10,315 shares. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 60,288 shares. Navellier & Associates has 107,603 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Lc has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.15% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Omers Administration Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Contour Asset Management reported 514,860 shares. Advisor holds 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 3,144 shares. The California-based Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.45% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 254,904 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 24.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 0.16% stake. Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 56,678 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Alkeon Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 598,677 shares stake. Advisory Ntwk Limited holds 1,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 30,446 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 0.01% or 1,708 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Huntington State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). 33,901 were accumulated by Comerica Bancshares. Herald Inv Ltd reported 87,250 shares. Mariner Limited Company reported 4,348 shares stake. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 0.08% or 172,166 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Lc accumulated 0.18% or 8,491 shares.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,710 shares to 46,255 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,039 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.09 million activity. $150,148 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by POSEY BRUCE K. $112,199 worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) was sold by Fisher Melissa B. On Monday, February 11 Hank Jeffrey P sold $1.06 million worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) or 11,250 shares.