Bridgecreek Investment Management Stake in Qualys (QLYS) Has Increased by $694,950; Aureus Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA)

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 38,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 101,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60 million, up from 63,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video)

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 49,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 41,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 227,318 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17,140 shares to 20,051 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,644 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 20,341 shares. Everence Capital reported 4,580 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd invested in 36,610 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru owns 53 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Lc has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Moody National Bank Trust Division stated it has 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust LP holds 0.05% or 316,118 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 3,632 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 33,901 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset reported 23,389 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Bamco New York reported 430,000 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 6,063 shares. 20,051 are held by Pinebridge Invs Lp.