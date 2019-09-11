Bridgecreek Investment Management Stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Has Increased by $336,000; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Westend Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 1,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 41,750 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 39,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $206.75. About 663,201 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 40.86M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Bank of America Launches New Digital Mortgage Experience; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA

