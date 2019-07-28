Bridgecreek Investment Management Raised Position in Ford Motor Co (F) by $977,600; Ally Financial Increased Applied Materials (AMAT) Position by $585,000

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 122,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 239,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 46.99 million shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT DOES NOT EXPECT TO LOSE ANY SALES DUE TO SHUTDOWNS; 25/05/2018 – Rugby-Ford, Robshaw to co-captain England against Barbarians; 09/03/2018 – Auto Sales Grow in China, But Not for Ford; 06/05/2018 – With Ford’s latest powerplant technology and all of the convenient tech features consumers want, the Expedition represents the modern choice among full-size SUVs that often feel behind the times; 09/05/2018 – FORD SEES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE AT OHIO PLANT; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO LOSE SEDAN-BUYING CUSTOMERS; 10/04/2018 – Ford Revamps Focus, Escort for China Push as Trade Tensions Sear; 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL SAYS CLOSES $65 MLN IN NEW FINANCING LED BY FORD MOTOR CO; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 16/05/2018 – Ford is resuming production of its F-Series pickup trucks, ending assembly line shut downs at two of its most important plants this week

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. Shares for $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.