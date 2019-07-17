Bridgecreek Investment Management Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) Lowered by $867,625; As Olin (OLN) Stock Declined, Holder Beaconlight Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, down from 64,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.35M shares traded or 7.05% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 157,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 776,090 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96 million, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 1.81M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest National Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.02% or 23,201 shares. 5,800 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 193,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Montgomery Inv Management accumulated 5,700 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Menta Capital Lc has invested 0.11% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Nomura Asset has 19,278 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 152,500 shares. 11,544 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. Art Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) or 25,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 10,569 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bankshares owns 61,580 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 193,300 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 238,288 shares in its portfolio. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 0.82% or 17,989 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 279,080 shares.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 3,700.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HP’s profit will be $39.39M for 35.13 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.45% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,765 shares to 90,690 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Analysts await Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLN’s profit will be $26.38 million for 34.02 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Olin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Communications accumulated 0.01% or 2,375 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 285,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 96 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,866 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 109 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Fund Mngmt invested in 14,396 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.38% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Sector Pension Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 65,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 823,197 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 222,827 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares to 532,192 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 2.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.