Bridgecreek Investment Management Position in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Has Increased by $567,675 as Market Value Rose; Twele Capital Management Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Has Lowered by $3.86 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 19,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 170,215 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 150,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.62 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 337,297 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,248 were accumulated by Hartford Mgmt. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.87% or 1.10 million shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,000 shares. 43,240 are held by Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.5% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 147,155 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 279,053 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt Lp reported 1.9% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.22% or 185,482 shares. St Germain D J invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 113,573 were reported by Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Limited Co. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 7,572 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 13.63 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Investment Management Limited holds 0.11% or 13,928 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 1.79% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.47% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares to 48,060 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,749 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twele Cap Management holds 22,341 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Enterprise has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Robinson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,300 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 152,437 shares. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,419 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 180,215 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zwj Invest Counsel has 0.8% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 607,812 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Coe Cap Mngmt Lc holds 24,825 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.01% stake. Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated owns 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 1.04M are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 111,373 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,489 shares to 754,681 shares, valued at $61.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 14,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).