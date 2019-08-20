Bridgecreek Investment Management Position in American Tower Reit (AMT) Upped as Stock Price Rose; As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Share Price Rose, Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Holding by $644,500

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 12,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 101,398 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 114,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 245,906 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 30/05/2018 – Insurer Principal Financial to Buy Fintech Firm; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 06/04/2018 – Principal Financial Group Funding LLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Reit (AMT) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 18,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 494,079 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.65M for 9.37 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Argi Svcs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 53,762 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Riverhead Capital Ltd Company invested in 97,241 shares. Smithfield Com owns 75 shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd has 9,703 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 21,611 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 13,207 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Korea Invest Corp owns 108,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.05% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Moreover, Invesco has 0.05% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Parametric Assocs Ltd Company reported 1.07 million shares stake.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 54,230 shares to 879,638 shares, valued at $46.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 3,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied IAK Analyst Target Price: $75 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Principal Financial (PFG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Financial Group Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.52% Yield (PFG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LTC Properties Looks Overvalued With Negative Sector Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.