Bridgecreek Investment Management Maintains Stake in Qualys (QLYS); As Texas Instruments (TXN) Valuation Rose, Holder Foster & Motley Decreased Its Holding by $410,326

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 41,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $87.08. About 193,049 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has risen 14.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,387 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 54,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 6.13 million shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas instruments -1.5% on Bernstein downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 23, 2019 : TXN, SYK, EW, EBAY, CP, AMTD, FE, TSS, CSGP, SNAP, WRB, TER – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TXN Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. BAHAI AHMAD had sold 26,963 shares worth $2.80M. Ilan Haviv sold 23,174 shares worth $2.34M. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF also sold $418,992 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Friday, January 25. Shares for $402,732 were sold by Van Haren Julie on Friday, January 25. Shares for $2.34 million were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS. $3.37 million worth of stock was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Sm Co Etf (FNDC) by 48,527 shares to 438,558 shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 0% or 5,036 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd reported 16,213 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Llc has 5,474 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 11,065 are owned by D L Carlson Invest Gru. Millennium Management Lc reported 650,420 shares. Argent reported 5,303 shares. Hightower Trust Lta has 0.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rnc Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 34,400 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,872 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsrs holds 0.03% or 1,946 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 14,671 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.22% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Clarkston Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Aspen Inv Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14B for 23.71 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $2.35 million activity. Shares for $150,148 were sold by POSEY BRUCE K on Tuesday, January 8. 3,799 shares were sold by Thakar Sumedh S, worth $297,162 on Wednesday, January 9. Hank Jeffrey P sold $1.06 million worth of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) on Monday, February 11.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares to 173,975 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,255 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.16M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,688 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 23,389 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 25,893 shares. Navellier Assoc has 0.37% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). 52,243 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Boston Advisors Ltd owns 40,188 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 2,375 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 12,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management Co reported 17,066 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0.01% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 5.00 million shares. C M Bidwell Associates holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 840 shares.