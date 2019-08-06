Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake; Citizens First (CZFC)’s Sentiment Is 2

Citizens First Corp (CZFC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 8 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 4 reduced and sold stakes in Citizens First Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 778,630 shares, up from 497,830 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Citizens First Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 6.

It closed at $25.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CZFC News: 19/04/2018 – CITIZENS FIRST CORP CZFC.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 12/03/2018 Penn Governor: Governor Wolf Introduces “Citizens First” Ethics Reform Plan; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens First Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFC); 19/04/2018 – Citizens First 1Q EPS 43c

More notable recent Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “German American Bancorp, Inc. and Citizens First Corporation Announce Definitive Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 25, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens First Corporation (NASDAQ:CZFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “German American Announces Completion of Merger With Citizens First Corporation and Citizens First Bank, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens First Corporation (CZFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Citizens First Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Citizens First Bank, Inc. that provides various banking services and products primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, and retail consumers. The company has market cap of $65.41 million. The firm offers a range of deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, fixed and variable rate IRA accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, including secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as loans secured by multi-family residential units, income-producing properties, and owner-occupied commercial properties; construction loans; and consumer loans comprising personal loans and lines of credit to clients for various purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for home improvements and personal investments.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Citizens First Corporation for 61,500 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 90,258 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.24% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 105,000 shares.

