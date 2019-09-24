Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Shorts Up By 1.11%

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 34.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,150 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 4,165 shares with $1.05 million value, down from 6,315 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $250.53. About 1.02 million shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) had an increase of 1.11% in short interest. ATGE’s SI was 4.10 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.11% from 4.05M shares previously. With 332,500 avg volume, 12 days are for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)’s short sellers to cover ATGE’s short positions. The SI to Adtalem Global Education Inc’s float is 7.19%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 225,951 shares traded. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has declined 13.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATGE News: 11/04/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 27/03/2018 – Becker Professional Education Announces New Licensing Agreement with BenchPrep; 26/03/2018 – Adtalem Global Education Inc. to Seek to Refinance its Existing Credit Agreement; 03/05/2018 – ADTALEM SEES FY SALES +1% TO +2%; 08/05/2018 – Adtalem Global Education Names Kathy Boden as Group Pres of Medical and Healthcare; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adtalem Global Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATGE); 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Adtalem Global Education Inc. ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba3 TO ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 1 TO 2 PCT; 18/05/2018 – ACAMS 6th Annual AML Risk Management Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Company stated it has 3,207 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp holds 17,895 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo owns 97,216 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Drexel Morgan & has invested 0.44% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.39 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Lc has invested 0.47% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd holds 1.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 34,990 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 9,481 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 218,722 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 10,724 were reported by Burney Co. Select Equity Gp Lp has 115,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.87% or 15,850 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs invested in 910 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 197,190 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co. Davy Asset Management invested in 0.11% or 1,405 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 9.37% above currents $250.53 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 18.92 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

