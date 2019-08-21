Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $629,090; Stock Price Rose; Wilsey Asset Management Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) Has Boosted by $968,070 as Valuation Rose

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 14,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 179,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 2.95M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS PURCHASE PRICE IS ABT $850M; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Neil deGrasse Tyson drops truth bombs on Flat Earthers

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 48,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 50,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $285.71. About 1.29M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,765 shares to 90,690 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 1.62% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Dsm Capital Ptnrs Limited Company has 2.00M shares. Moore Ltd Partnership has 140,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 8,695 shares. Karp Management Corp reported 8,860 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 0.82% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brave Asset Management invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc has 12,845 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 468,626 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited holds 0.11% or 246,720 shares. Vestor owns 0.95% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,382 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Perkins Coie Tru Com reported 800 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 27,888 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 3,524 shares stake.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.92 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.