Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake by $387,600; Stock Declined; Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Holder Trian Fund Management LP Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 680 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,260 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, down from 31,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $531.45. About 313,513 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 36.70M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82B, down from 37.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 3.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet also sold $1.09 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. 458 shares valued at $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 0.08% or 1,069 shares. Moreover, Eastern Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 12,236 shares. Monetta Financial holds 5,200 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.19% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Nomura invested in 3,480 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.03% or 870 shares. Smith Salley And Associate accumulated 1,728 shares. 18,650 are held by Hikari Ltd. Element Ltd Liability has 3,508 shares. Polar Llp owns 0.62% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 116,556 shares. Wendell David invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ameriprise has 281,937 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. On Thursday, January 31 Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,049 shares. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million. 9,910 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock or 29,621 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.17 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 1.5% stake. Logan Cap Management invested in 116,980 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Liberty Capital Inc stated it has 5,662 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 4,975 are owned by Sfmg Lc. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi reported 7,835 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 21,397 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 3.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hightower Trust Lta owns 185,603 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt Grp Inc holds 11,415 shares. Moreover, Milestone has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 16,519 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp. Hm Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,478 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 1.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.36M shares. Sky Gp Limited Co owns 70,221 shares. First Mercantile Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 6,482 shares.

