Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Stake by $331,375; Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined While Seatown Holdings Has Trimmed Position by $9.14 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 63,065 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36M, down from 64,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $272.71. About 245,652 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 70,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.93M, down from 95,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $289.9. About 4.06 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 276,581 shares to 386,581 shares, valued at $19.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

