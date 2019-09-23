Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $324,870; Wms (WMS) Stock Price Rose While Ack Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.80 Million

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 46,955 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84M, down from 48,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 1.71M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 189,144 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset One Limited has 72,748 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 134,328 were accumulated by Fil. 229,020 were accumulated by Federated Invsts Pa. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.32M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated invested in 270 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 282,428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc stated it has 497,376 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 709 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 46,736 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 38,600 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $30.68M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32,750 shares to 115,115 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 28,043 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.01% or 3.11M shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 150 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 18,802 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 166,817 shares. Duncker Streett And Co holds 1,600 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc stated it has 16,684 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 3,842 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 965 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 7.97M shares. Boys Arnold & Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 135,725 shares. Jensen Inv Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 53,111 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

