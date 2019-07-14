Bridgecreek Investment Management Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Position; Borgwarner (BWA) Has 1.07 Sentiment

Borgwarner Inc (BWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 191 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 178 sold and trimmed stakes in Borgwarner Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 180.66 million shares, down from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Borgwarner Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 140 Increased: 135 New Position: 56.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 4.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc analyzed 2,365 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)'s stock rose 6.38%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 48,060 shares with $12.81M value, down from 50,425 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $150.21B valuation.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.28 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 9.65 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.10 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. holds 7.75% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. for 5.91 million shares. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owns 2.57 million shares or 7.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 3.87% invested in the company for 725,487 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 3.29% in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 9.94 million shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.40M for 9.80 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 31 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $304 target in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $34000 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”.

