Bridgecreek Investment Management Lifted Western Digital (WDC) Position By $1.54 Million; A10 Networks (ATEN) Shorts Up By 2.38%

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 39.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 32,750 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 115,115 shares with $5.47M value, up from 82,365 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $17.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 2.78M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC)

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) had an increase of 2.38% in short interest. ATEN’s SI was 1.20 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.38% from 1.17M shares previously. With 402,200 avg volume, 3 days are for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)’s short sellers to cover ATEN’s short positions. The SI to A10 Networks Inc’s float is 2.27%. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 337,935 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Non-stop DNS Solution Enables Global Tier-1 Cloud Service Provider to Defeat Cyber Attacks and Scale; 03/05/2018 – Schroders Deepens Private Debt Capabilities Through Investment in Commercial Real Estate Lending Firm A10 Capital; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California…; 14/03/2018 – plane crash near NAS Boca Chica, A10, Key West, Monroe fire on standby, mon. NQX tac 2; 16/05/2018 – Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma Data with NY-ESO and MAGE-A10 Study Update to be Presented at American Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Investors (ATEN); 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Investigation Focused on Time Period of 4Q of 2015 Through 4Q of 2017

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “A10 Networks Cloud Access Proxy Provides Secure Access and Visibility for SaaS Apps – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A10 +7.7% amid profit beat, board shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A10 Networks, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A10 Networks (ATEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $544.69 million. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It currently has negative earnings. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service well-known provider networks.

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -7.41% below currents $59.63 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, September 4. Longbow maintained the shares of WDC in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Benchmark. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Benchmark downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Friday, April 26 to “Underperform”.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: TSN, WDC – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WDC +2% on storage systems exit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Western Digital (WDC) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.