Bridgecreek Investment Management Lifted Its Roper Industries (ROP) Holding by $860,100; Riverbridge Partners Has Decreased Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Stake by $712,980 as Market Value Declined

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,350 shares as the company's stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,265 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 5,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $359.5. About 1.26 million shares traded or 155.90% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc analyzed 23,766 shares as the company's stock declined 25.19% . The hedge fund held 3.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.44M, down from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 805,192 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Provides Update on First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire" on April 16, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance" published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Annual Meeting Dates – GlobeNewswire" on April 15, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 221,143 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $66.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 22,327 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 45,040 shares. Metropolitan Life has 43,174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 84,947 shares. Markel Corp owns 211,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 227,734 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Anchor Advisors Lc has invested 0.04% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Moreover, Old Natl Bancorporation In has 0.02% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 13,405 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 53,762 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 29,949 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 137,263 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 7.52M shares. Natl Inv Svcs Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,943 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 882 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 4.38M shares.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.01M for 23.02 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.