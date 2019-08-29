Bridgecreek Investment Management Increased Ford Motor Co (F) Holding By $977,600; 2 Analysts Covering Caleres, Inc. (CAL)

Among 4 analysts covering Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Caleres Inc has $38 highest and $2200 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 49.43% above currents $20.21 stock price. Caleres Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Friday, March 22 report. Susquehanna maintained Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 22. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. See Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna New Target: $22.0000 23.0000

22/04/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $29 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Ford Motor Co (F) stake by 50.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 122,200 shares as Ford Motor Co (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 362,075 shares with $3.18 million value, up from 239,875 last quarter. Ford Motor Co now has $36.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 4.12 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 30/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 06/04/2018 – Trump administration mulls stiffer rules for imported cars; 07/03/2018 – AXEL SPRINGER SE SPRGn.DE – BILL FORD AND RUDOLF KNEPPER TO LEAVE THE SUPERVISORY BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GENEVA – U.S. NON-PROLIFERATION ENVOY FORD SAYS U.S. IS NOT SEEKING TO REOPEN OR RENEGOTIATE THE JCPOA IRAN DEAL, BUT A SUPPLEMENTARY AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Two Ford Executives Recently Hired From Silicon Valley Opt to Leave Company; 11/04/2018 – Ford will reportedly roll out new Lincoln models in China by 2022; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

More notable recent Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caleres +4% after profit topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tata Motors and Caleres among consumer gainers; The J. M. Smucker among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caleres Inc (CAL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company has market cap of $853.35 million. The firm operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

The stock increased 3.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 91,507 shares traded. Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) has declined 43.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Caleres Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAL); 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50; 06/03/2018 Caleres Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Caleres 4Q Net $20.3M; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC QTRLY FAMOUS FOOTWEAR TOTAL SALES OF $393.1 MLN WERE UP 7.0%; 10/05/2018 – Caleres Names Molly Adams Pres of Famous Footwear; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CALERES INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.40 TO $2.50; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q EPS 47C; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC QTRLY SAME-STORE-SALES WERE UP 2.8%

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $95,950. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M. 10,200 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Reasons To Buy Shares Of Ford – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Numbers That Show Ford’s Redesign Is Working – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Elon Musk and Tesla Made Electric Cars Cool – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company has 65,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lincoln holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 45,047 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 595,523 shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd accumulated 322 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability reported 44,565 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser accumulated 109 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank reported 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fiduciary Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 2.81 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Country Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.10 million shares. Dnb Asset As holds 412,171 shares. Miller Howard Inc Ny holds 400,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 977,782 shares. Cutler Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Among 4 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.25’s average target is 23.36% above currents $9.12 stock price. Ford Motor had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of F in report on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Friday, March 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $10 target.