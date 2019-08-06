Bridgecreek Investment Management Increased Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stake by $571,200; Loudon Investment Management Lifted Whirlpool (WHR) Holding by $1.12 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 473.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 46,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 56,552 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 9,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 490,226 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 186,175 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 165,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 176,535 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 07/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein to revamp European fund management fees; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding LP to Move Headquarters and Most Staff to Nashville From New York; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Alight Solutions partners with Personal Capital and AllianceBernstein to introduce WealthSpark™, the next innovation in retir; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Appoints James Seth Thompson As Head Of Diverse Markets Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 748,090 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.56% or 17,031 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 14,814 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Duncker Streett & stated it has 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Amer Int Gru holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2.97 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa, a France-based fund reported 44,638 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.05% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 2,072 are held by Advisor Lc. Ftb Advisors reported 2,970 shares. Hartline Inv Corp accumulated 3,979 shares. Fairpointe Capital Lc invested in 2.67% or 602,638 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 0.02% or 334 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cleararc Capital reported 1,531 shares stake.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Whirlpool’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 10,405 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,602 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (TBT).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,255 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).