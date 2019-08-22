Bridgecreek Investment Management Holds Stake in Ford Motor Co (F); Benjamin F Edwards & Company Cut Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding by $484,198; Valuation Declined

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 122,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 362,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 239,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.07. About 13.00 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lisa McCubbin ~ “Betty Ford: A Life”; 06/04/2018 – Trump administration mulls stiffer rules for imported cars; 22/05/2018 – IAC Group Honored by Ford Motor Company with World Excellence Awards; 07/05/2018 – I.A Hedin Bil AB: Hedin Bil to open two new dealerships in Bromma, Sweden together with Opel and Ford; 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 09/05/2018 – FORD WILL HALT KANSAS CITY F-SERIES PRODUCTION REST OF WEEK DUE TO PARTS SHORTAGE – COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – GOOG, GM, F and 1 more: Uber shutting down self-driving car ops in Arizona. Will continue in Pitt, SF. – ! $GOOG $GM $F $IN; 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL LURE SEDAN BUYERS WITH SUVS AND CROSSOVERS; 07/03/2018 – AXEL SPRINGER SE SPRGn.DE – BILL FORD AND RUDOLF KNEPPER TO LEAVE THE SUPERVISORY BOARD; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 3,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 23,773 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 27,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $151.92. About 394,884 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.34 million for 18.44 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 916 shares to 4,871 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 70,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 12,090 shares to 124,935 shares, valued at $23.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,060 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

