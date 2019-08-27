Bridgecreek Investment Management Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) Decreased by $2.29 Million as Valuation Rose; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Price Rose, Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Trimmed by $781,572 Its Holding

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 124,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 137,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $252.68. About 492,985 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 2,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 50,715 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 53,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $348.74. About 285,339 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 88 shares. Bokf Na owns 18,191 shares. Cap Invest Of America stated it has 2.95% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Frontier Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 850,561 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 179,763 shares. Saturna Capital Corp holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. First Personal Fin Serv has invested 0.05% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited owns 7,378 shares. Schroder Inv Management Grp reported 0.16% stake. National Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability accumulated 2,195 shares. Donaldson Lc owns 2,363 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 17,893 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.42 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

