Bridgecreek Investment Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Shelton Capital Management Lifted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, down from 86,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 26,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55M, up from 34,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,920 shares to 41,750 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 122,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB).

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 7,595 shares to 316 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 24,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.