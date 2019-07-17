Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Upped American Tower Reit (AMT) Stake; Tfs Financial (TFSL) SI Decreased By 4.43%

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased American Tower Reit (AMT) stake by 17.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 3,200 shares as American Tower Reit (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 21,565 shares with $4.25M value, up from 18,365 last quarter. American Tower Reit now has $92.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $208.53. About 383,809 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Tfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) had a decrease of 4.43% in short interest. TFSL’s SI was 2.68M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.43% from 2.80 million shares previously. With 177,100 avg volume, 15 days are for Tfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s short sellers to cover TFSL’s short positions. The SI to Tfs Financial Corporation’s float is 5.72%. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 83,680 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFSL); 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 62.55 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. Lara Gustavo had sold 3,050 shares worth $503,250. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M. The insider DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. UBS downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Friday, June 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $22200 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, July 15 report.

