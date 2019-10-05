Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Its Western Digital (WDC) Stake; Dorsal Capital Management Lifted Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $36.14 Million as Stock Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 32,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 115,115 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, up from 82,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 2.04 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 9900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 495,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.69 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.25. About 473,148 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 7,931 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability owns 10,348 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 68,507 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 81,085 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp accumulated 41,993 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 505 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Blackrock stated it has 4.19M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Automobile Association holds 7,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Columbus Circle accumulated 0.31% or 157,870 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). D E Shaw accumulated 0.02% or 242,330 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 175,202 shares. 7,669 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment L P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Twin Tree LP holds 1,586 shares. 20,874 were accumulated by Barry Investment Advsrs Ltd. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 15,136 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hexavest Incorporated invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Manhattan Communication has 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 144 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 29,683 shares. Daiwa Gru Incorporated reported 10,938 shares. 374,692 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Cypress Cap Grp owns 0.1% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10,227 shares. Bancorp Of The West accumulated 23,596 shares. Metropolitan Life Com reported 0.04% stake. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

