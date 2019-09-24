Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Its Roper Industries (ROP) Stake by $860,100; Norris Perne & French Llp Has Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.17 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 11,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 116,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,265 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 5,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $360.53. About 696,969 shares traded or 40.86% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 42,298 shares to 312,581 shares, valued at $17.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 12,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp Com (NYSE:BLL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited reported 17,000 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Mngmt owns 1,246 shares. Moreover, Avalon Asset Mgmt Ltd has 4.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 429,486 shares. Muhlenkamp has 6.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,914 shares. Westfield Capital LP holds 2.55% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Chilton Inv Company Ltd Liability holds 7,690 shares. Stanley owns 8,206 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 4,412 are held by Roanoke Asset Management Ny. Roberts Glore And Co Il has 22,269 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Foothills Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 28,387 shares. E&G Advsr LP holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,737 shares. Savings Bank Of The West owns 153,563 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Seven Post Office Limited Partnership accumulated 1,850 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Braun Stacey Associate Inc reported 42,323 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma reported 0.88% stake. Caprock Grp stated it has 1,103 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.15% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 29,538 shares. Douglass Winthrop has 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,555 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.40M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,909 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 16,057 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Co stated it has 0.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 953 shares. Phocas invested in 64 shares. Hsbc Public accumulated 0.05% or 72,100 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd holds 0.05% or 6,831 shares in its portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Limited Co invested in 2.38% or 214,000 shares.

