Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) as Shares Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in General Motors (GM) as Shares Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors Corp (GM) by 19.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 10,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 65,867 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 54,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 8.67 million shares traded or 16.43% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 01/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Henniges Automotive for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – GM Truck Changeover Makes Barra’s Profit Target a Tougher Sell; 15/03/2018 – Two HVAC Veterans Promoted to Service GM at Tozour Energy Systems; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: SEE GM KOREA FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE INTERNAL INFORMATIONS ABOUT GLOBAL STRATEGIES; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Press: Source: Wild GM front-runner Paul Fenton in town for initial interview; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – TOTAL AVAILABLE CREDIT TO AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT UNDER FACILITY REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $14.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS LTD CNU.NZ – CHORUS’ CURRENT CFO ANDREW CARROLL WILL TRANSITION INTO GM, NETWORK AND FIELD MANAGEMENT ROLE; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO OFFER $750 MLN TO GM KOREA

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 63,065 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36M, down from 64,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 84,057 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 58.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National Comml Bank In invested in 1,309 shares. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.19% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kings Point Cap Management holds 140 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 12,368 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 2,221 shares. 3,101 were reported by Virtu Limited Liability Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 328,603 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc owns 777 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Davy Asset Mngmt holds 884 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Kcm holds 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 935 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 300,048 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 5,049 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,717 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 50,000 shares to 412,075 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,362 shares to 117,651 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 5,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,955 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Eaton Vance accumulated 0.01% or 139,286 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 588 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 154,635 shares. Camarda Finance Limited Liability Co reported 3.93% stake. Hbk Investments Lp owns 163,623 shares. Waddell Reed Finance reported 10,239 shares. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 121,399 shares. Advsrs Inc Ok holds 386,690 shares. Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Webster Bancorporation N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 700 shares. 3,166 were reported by Cwm Ltd Com. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 69,921 are owned by Jefferies Ltd Liability. 851,850 were accumulated by Skylands Cap Limited Liability.

