Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $1.44 Million; Riverpark Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Shares Rose

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 22,280 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, down from 25,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 2.22 million shares traded or 72.74% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 118,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88 million, down from 124,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 567,147 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Overbought, But That Might Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 92.88 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,350 shares to 8,265 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 45,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $233.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,256 shares to 17,839 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 49,881 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 4.17M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6,846 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services owns 2,475 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 597 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 4,254 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Ins Company invested 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,145 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 6,804 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 1,033 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% or 1,229 shares in its portfolio. American Century Cos Inc stated it has 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, British Columbia Investment Management Corp has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 17,524 shares.