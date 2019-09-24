Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Park Presidio Capital Position in Visa (V) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43 million, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $174.12. About 5.08M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 118,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88 million, down from 124,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.43. About 348,909 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.44 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,100 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $88.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Southwest Airlines, Visa and Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Pa owns 1.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,871 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership owns 176,989 shares for 5.67% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Navellier And Assocs has 0.93% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 34,703 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 13.86 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd holds 19,386 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Winslow Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,550 shares. Athena Cap Lc stated it has 1,265 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 4,400 shares. Jacobson Schmitt Advsr Ltd invested in 37,760 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,428 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md reported 2,200 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 2.45M shares or 1.19% of the stock.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,720 shares to 27,700 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 45,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Paycom Software’s (NYSE:PAYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.