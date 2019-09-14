Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $1.44 Million; Advisors Preferred Maintains Stake in New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 118,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88 million, down from 124,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 622,357 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) by 100.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 137,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 274,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 137,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 4.96M shares traded or 42.75% up from the average. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT)

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 90.37 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,720 shares to 27,700 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf by 143,225 shares to 106,792 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 3.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 3.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold NYMT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 16.80% more from 186.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 57,824 shares. Aperio Grp has invested 0.01% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). New York-based Catalyst Cap Lc has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Ameriprise Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). 573,153 are owned by National Bank Of America Corp De. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% or 67,218 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). 837,719 are held by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). 35.22M are owned by Blackrock. Millennium Ltd has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt invested in 7,463 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 7,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.