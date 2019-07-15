Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) by $571,200; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shareholder Ra Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $16.00 Million as Valuation Declined

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,175 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 165,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 141,596 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has risen 7.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 02/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: Global asset management firm AllianceBernstein investing in $70M headquarters in Nashville…; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock, AllianceBernstein Fear Next Russia Sanctions Target; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q Rev $867.8M; 25/04/2018 – Alight Solutions partners with Personal Capital and AllianceBernstein to introduce WealthSpark™, the next innovation in retir; 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein’s Nashville Move Adds to City’s Boom (Video); 02/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Says Goodbye New York, Hello Tennessee Tax-Haven (Video); 01/05/2018 – Large New York Money Manager AllianceBernstein Is Moving to Nashville; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND – TOTAL NET ASSETS OF FUND ON JAN 31, 2018 WERE $511.6 MLN VS $521.6 MLN ON OCT 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 AB REPORTS FEB. AUM OF $555B; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein CEO Seth Bernstein to Move as Part of Shift

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc analyzed 2.00M shares as the company's stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.66 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $396.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 453,274 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has risen 31.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING "FOR" MERGER PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement In Connection With Pending Merger With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Rbf reported 0.1% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 8,478 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability invested in 12,302 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 0.1% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). First Manhattan Communication has 0.02% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Karpas Strategies reported 0.19% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 1,952 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 739,729 shares. Miller Howard Investments holds 0.18% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) or 227,640 shares. Knott David M holds 50,500 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 9,089 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 19,243 shares stake. The New York-based Gabelli And Investment Advisers has invested 0.03% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares to 48,060 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,749 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Metropolitan Life Ins Comm holds 16,001 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And holds 0% or 1,086 shares in its portfolio. Invesco owns 882,910 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3.10M are owned by Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 902,660 shares. Moreover, Emory University has 1.52% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 265,013 shares. Ra Capital has invested 3.04% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 697 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 71,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancorp owns 16,959 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $157,680 activity. STAAB THOMAS R II sold 5,000 shares worth $49,250. On Tuesday, March 12 ASELAGE STEVE bought $16,600 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 2,000 shares.