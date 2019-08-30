Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Decreased Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $345,230; Share Value Declined; Hallmark Capital Management Boosted Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $464,112 as Stock Value Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 91,039 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, down from 93,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 2.30 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 113.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 2,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4,951 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, up from 2,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $206.79. About 220,311 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,765 shares to 39,565 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.