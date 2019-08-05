Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $387,600; Stock Value Rose; As Nice LTD (NICE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Menta Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $683,200

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The hedge fund held 10,394 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 15,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 233,264 shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 31,260 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, down from 31,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 734,933 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 54.41 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,920 shares to 41,750 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity. GUTHART GARY S also sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 3,245 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has 62,852 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 59,613 shares. Brown Advisory Secs holds 7,091 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,343 shares. Scott And Selber holds 4,091 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo invested in 0.16% or 9,456 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Company has 65,364 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 365 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi owns 45 shares. City has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,010 were reported by Waters Parkerson And Ltd. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 351 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 641 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $64.11M for 37.15 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.