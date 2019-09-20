Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake by $1.44 Million as Share Price Rose; As Goldman Sachs (GS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Adams Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 23,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $215.23. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – At Goldman, acquisitions seen as way to boost consumer lending; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN LEVERAGED FINANCE CO-HEADS SEE POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Goldman and Nomura lead all-star team behind Takeda-Shire deal; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to KLX and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Served as Legal Counsel; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q-End Book Value $186.73 Per Share

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 118,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88M, down from 124,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $219.32. About 689,581 shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $478.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 50,000 shares to 412,075 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $34.39 million for 94.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 20,698 shares to 181,131 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 5,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,289 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).