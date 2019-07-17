Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position; Shorts at Tredegar (TG) Raised By 2.06%

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) had an increase of 2.06% in short interest. TG’s SI was 824,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.06% from 807,600 shares previously. With 67,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG)’s short sellers to cover TG’s short positions. The SI to Tredegar Corporation’s float is 3.23%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 42,618 shares traded. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 19.04% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend; 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 3.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,710 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 46,255 shares with $10.89 million value, down from 47,965 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $282.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $276.55. About 961,002 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. The company has market cap of $558.30 million. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions divisions. It has a 20.95 P/E ratio. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; breathable, embossed, and elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex, FabriFlex, FlexAire, and FlexFeel brands; and absorbent transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Tredegar Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.42 million shares or 0.53% less from 21.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Company Of Virginia has invested 0.06% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.04% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) or 20,198 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Moreover, Systematic L P has 0.03% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 53,380 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 3,452 shares. Moreover, Amg Natl Tru Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) for 39,839 shares. Raymond James has 0% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested 0.01% in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 260,232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 78,201 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.03% invested in Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). California Public Employees Retirement owns 42,063 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 19,477 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 2,550 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 9,442 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $15,827 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $15,827 was made by Waleski Anne G on Thursday, May 23.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity. McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold $4.04 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb And holds 5.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 101,697 shares. Waters Parkerson & Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,110 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 945,560 shares. Weitz Inv Management holds 3.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 407,600 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.06% stake. Veritas Management (Uk) Limited invested in 7.38% or 101,027 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,855 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Mngmt Corporation Va has 2.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 411,325 shares. 102,662 were accumulated by Qci Asset Inc. Chilton Inv Ltd holds 4.47% or 541,523 shares. Samlyn Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 356,740 shares. Spinnaker Tru invested in 0.16% or 6,812 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.99 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 4,765 shares to 90,690 valued at $10.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 19,575 shares and now owns 170,215 shares. Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $235 target. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Nomura maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $255 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17.