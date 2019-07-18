Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased By $629,090 Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding; 3D Systems Has 1.43 Sentiment

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 4.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,365 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 48,060 shares with $12.81 million value, down from 50,425 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $149.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $308.7. About 759,184 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

3D Systems Corp (DDD) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 87 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 61 decreased and sold stakes in 3D Systems Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 80.47 million shares, up from 79.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding 3D Systems Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 48 Increased: 55 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,128 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Farmers stated it has 11,822 shares. Moody Bancshares Division accumulated 0.56% or 75,821 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp has invested 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fiera Cap has 2,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hourglass Cap Llc invested in 876 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,141 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co has 65,267 shares. 136,172 were accumulated by Ajo Ltd Partnership. 10,339 are held by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia. Columbia Asset has 14,157 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 36,293 are held by Forte Capital Limited Liability Corp Adv. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 0.04% or 4,891 shares. Axa has 706,605 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 15 to “Market Perform”.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M on Wednesday, January 30. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Morris Donna. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. On Thursday, January 24 the insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,075 shares to 63,872 valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,425 shares and now owns 44,118 shares. Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was raised too.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.54 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 5.35% of its portfolio in 3D Systems Corporation for 2.10 million shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc owns 4.36 million shares or 3.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 2.38% invested in the company for 1.43 million shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.64% in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 225,000 shares.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing.