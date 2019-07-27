Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased By $2.29 Million Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position; Pinebridge Investments LP Boosted Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Position By $13.04 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) stake by 11173.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 255,648 shares as Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 257,936 shares with $13.39M value, up from 2,288 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co Com now has $28.92B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.83 million shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S IN PROCESS OF GATHERING MORE INFORMATION; 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe–Update; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST CANCELED 550 FLIGHTS FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS EXTENSION DUE TO LIMITED AIRCRAFT AVAILABILITY; 20/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: In wake of fatal Southwest Airlines engine failure, FAA ready to order emergency inspection of jet; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month; 16/05/2018 – LUV SEES GROWING TO MORE THAN 150 DESTINATIONS OVER TIME

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 12,090 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 18.10%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 124,935 shares with $23.63 million value, down from 137,025 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $13.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $235.2. About 445,297 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 4,765 shares to 90,690 valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 19,575 shares and now owns 170,215 shares. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 9 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 96.39 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 20 to “Sell”.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Synopsys Inc Com (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 5,448 shares to 120,562 valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conmed Corp Com (NASDAQ:CNMD) stake by 14,477 shares and now owns 6,635 shares. Marcus Corp Com (NYSE:MCS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Incorporated reported 20,798 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 5,003 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,060 shares. Personal Corporation holds 3,886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Markel invested in 0.18% or 211,000 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division owns 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 12,209 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 78,042 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd reported 0% stake. Stanley owns 20,137 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Management Pro Inc has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,868 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 251,594 shares. New York-based Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Company has invested 1.23% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1St Source Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.33% or 128,310 shares. Cibc World stated it has 83,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.