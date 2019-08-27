Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $498,400 as Stock Price Declined; Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Fireeye (FEYE) Position by $7.07 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 92.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 442,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 36,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 478,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 93,784 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 12,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.41. About 352,310 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc by 246,178 shares to 881,178 shares, valued at $17.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) by 423,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 248,110 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 36,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability owns 586,994 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 41,432 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt reported 42,100 shares. Stephens Invest Management Grp has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Pier Capital Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 426,613 shares. The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 29,760 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Stifel Financial Corporation owns 80,498 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh accumulated 0.03% or 24,825 shares.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,425 shares to 44,118 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Incorporated invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 40,079 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 45 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,498 were accumulated by Intersect Cap Limited Liability. Barbara Oil holds 200 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 357,931 shares or 0.24% of the stock. The California-based Osher Van De Voorde has invested 4.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Aimz Investment Advsrs Llc has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M&T National Bank owns 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 87,663 shares. Ws Management Lllp holds 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,278 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 521 shares. Meyer Handelman Co accumulated 7,784 shares. Noven Fincl Gp stated it has 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anchor Capital Llc owns 360 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.63 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.