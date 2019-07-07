Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Eagle Capital Management Cut Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $115.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, down from 86,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 653,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.26 million, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 850,212 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,400 shares to 186,175 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 34.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 215,835 shares to 6.11M shares, valued at $339.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 88,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

