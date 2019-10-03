Bridgecreek Investment Management Boosted By $860,100 Its Roper Industries (ROP) Position; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Trimmed Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake By $548,100

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased Roper Industries Inc (ROP) stake by 39.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc acquired 2,350 shares as Roper Industries Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc holds 8,265 shares with $3.03 million value, up from 5,915 last quarter. Roper Industries Inc now has $35.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $340.17. About 228,248 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 77.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 26,100 shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 7,474 shares with $164,000 value, down from 33,574 last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $2.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 498,080 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$357, Is It Time To Put Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Roper Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire" published on September 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire" on September 20, 2019.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46 million for 47.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Hain Celestial Group has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.67’s average target is -0.14% below currents $20.7 stock price. The Hain Celestial Group had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Friday, August 30. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $1900 target. JP Morgan downgraded The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) rating on Tuesday, September 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2500 target.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Stem Holdings, Inc. Taps Former Hain Celestial Group, Executive as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Growth Initiatives – Business Wire" on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did You Manage To Avoid Hain Celestial Group's (NASDAQ:HAIN) Painful 58% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 16, 2019

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. $49.19M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Welling Glenn W.. $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Friday, May 17.