BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 and its Quick Ratio is 51.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 11.6% respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9%. Comparatively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.