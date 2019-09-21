BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.61 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Unum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.