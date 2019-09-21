BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|4.61
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
Liquidity
BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Unum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 47.8% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
