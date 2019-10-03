BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 27 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 126,918,798.67% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 93,464,052.29% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 172.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 53.1% respectively. Insiders owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.