BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sophiris Bio Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $4.83, which is potential 527.27% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.